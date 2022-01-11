10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $172.50 $59.0K 30.6K 58.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $140.00 $29.0K 9.8K 42.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $285.00 $69.4K 7.0K 6.5K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $275.00 $48.8K 2.7K 5.1K DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $598.0K 138 2.3K KD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $360.0K 3.3K 2.0K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $93.00 $35.8K 2.2K 1.1K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $31.2K 187 631 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/14/22 $180.00 $25.0K 716 352 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $200.00 $41.8K 784 267

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 30623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 9832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 374 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $5340.0 per contract. There were 7028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $513.0 per contract. There were 2799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2300 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $598.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KD (NYSE:KD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 3317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 2200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $697.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

