10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $55.5K 35.9K 11.3K JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $46.6K 2.0K 1.1K CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $240.0K 966 615 SYK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $102.6K 170 505 AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $165.00 $173.6K 111 310 NVCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $30.0K 121 120 EXAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $26.9K 47 115 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $480.00 $31.9K 163 104 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $29.4K 1.0K 20 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $320.00 $52.3K 407 12

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 35992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 379 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 2036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYK (NYSE:SYK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVCR (NASDAQ:NVCR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXAS (NASDAQ:EXAS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $1079.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $1994.0 per contract. There were 163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $2945.0 per contract. There were 1060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $10472.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.