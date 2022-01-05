10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $1150.00 $189.1K 7.0K 28.4K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $65.00 $61.6K 4.2K 9.5K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $23.00 $27.0K 12.8K 7.3K FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $62.8K 2.0K 2.2K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $56.3K 2.5K 1.4K GRPN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $22.00 $66.2K 3.5K 819 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $48.0K 4.5K 713 PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $134.0K 7.8K 544 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $200.00 $46.5K 4.5K 410 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $36.5K 51 183

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $1150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.1K, with a price of $1950.0 per contract. There were 7044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 4293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 12820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2244 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 2028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 380 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $1156.0 per contract. There were 2526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 3504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 4524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.0K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 7824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 744 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 4540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $3650.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.