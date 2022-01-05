10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $180.00 $31.5K 56.2K 144.3K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $195.00 $38.0K 1.7K 20.6K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $282.50 $39.6K 4.9K 5.0K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $235.00 $151.4K 10 1.6K MTTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $28.3K 9.2K 1.4K GPN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $150.00 $38.4K 13.4K 865 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $78.4K 3.9K 705 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $139.1K 311 704 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $315.00 $51.4K 3.9K 307 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $36.0K 529 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 56291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 1785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $282.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 4988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.4K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 9222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPN (NYSE:GPN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $768.0 per contract. There were 13403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.4K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 3908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 744 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.1K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 3941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 380 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.