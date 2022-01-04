10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $114.00 $46.1K 21 2.8K RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $97.00 $89.6K 1.4K 2.5K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $60.4K 694 466 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $550.00 $38.2K 5.4K 255 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $350.00 $25.7K 7.3K 232 AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $38.8K 8.4K 169 GOOGL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $2895.00 $25.4K 205 143 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $31.00 $27.5K 1 101 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $30.4K 1.0K 42 TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $27.0K 3.1K 27

• For TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 632 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 255 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $847.0 per contract. There were 5454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 7300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $1555.0 per contract. There were 8419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2895.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $2550.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $7620.0 per contract. There were 1069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $2455.0 per contract. There were 3161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

