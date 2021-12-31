 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
December 31, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $1070.00 $34.5K 5.9K 30.8K
FSR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $35.0K 27 4.2K
AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $3360.00 $48.0K 183 884
BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $114.00 $54.4K 415 801
F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $40.8K 124.7K 754
CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $36.2K 22.2K 470
DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $37.4K 8.7K 310
ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $167.50 $96.7K 628 300
FIVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $205.00 $189.0K 324 236
BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $37.5K 362 141

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $1070.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 5906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $4803.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 306 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 385 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $408.0 per contract. There were 124723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 22203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 385 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 8743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY (NYSE:BBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

