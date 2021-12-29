10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $95.00 $54.7K 15.5K 69.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $180.00 $26.0K 34.2K 21.9K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $292.50 $36.2K 1.1K 2.0K AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $407.9K 1.8K 810 AVCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $35.0K 123 727 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $97.50 $84.9K 96 659 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $260.00 $46.1K 2.1K 527 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $135.00 $32.0K 2.9K 429 TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $300.00 $110.9K 460 292 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $62.50 $34.3K 586 282

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 278 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 15547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 34291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $292.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $724.0 per contract. There were 1150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $407.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVCT (NASDAQ:AVCT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 751 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 508 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 2114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $381.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.9K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 178 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

