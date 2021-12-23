Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Video Communications.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $389,164 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $121,158.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $240.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zoom Video Communications options trades today is 858.25 with a total volume of 1,443.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zoom Video Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $240.00 $75.0K 1.7K 46 ZM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $240.00 $74.7K 769 258 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $210.00 $74.7K 1.4K 101 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $165.00 $52.0K 966 60 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $185.00 $46.4K 77 18

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 935,895, the price of ZM is down -1.43% at $190.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Communications:

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $207

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $200

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.