10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $940.00 $51.6K 8.6K 19.6K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $43.00 $95.7K 3.4K 9.8K NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $32.00 $35.0K 1.1K 9.4K M PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $195.7K 5.1K 950 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $215.00 $35.0K 985 459 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $90.2K 1.3K 400 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $46.8K 3 242 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $116.00 $39.0K 70 134 FSR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $33.2K 4.8K 105 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $2900.00 $59.7K 1.2K 96

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $940.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $2584.0 per contract. There were 8661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1595 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.7K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 428 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 1130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 402 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 950 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.7K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 5187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.2K, with a price of $2255.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 213 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $4690.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 4810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $11950.0 per contract. There were 1255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

