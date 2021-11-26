10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $152.50 $132.1K 3.8K 4.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $342.50 $32.5K 1.8K 3.7K ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $240.00 $65.5K 1.6K 2.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $160.00 $38.2K 7.6K 1.7K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $180.00 $125.8K 2.9K 1.4K ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $670.00 $41.4K 283 1.3K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $146.1K 1.0K 1.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $47.50 $40.5K 17.6K 797 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $195.00 $31.2K 235 474 CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $27.0K 539 316

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 367 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.1K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 3865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $342.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 7618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 522 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.8K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 2966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $670.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.1K, with a price of $1461.0 per contract. There were 1056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 17635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

