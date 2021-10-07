10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $800.00 $55.0K 19.8K 48.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $160.00 $31.0K 7.2K 28.9K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $55.00 $189.2K 60.8K 13.8K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $27.1K 15.4K 4.1K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $162.0K 2.3K 3.9K F CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $14.00 $67.0K 79.9K 3.1K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $9.00 $44.4K 8.2K 1.8K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.50 $37.0K 26.7K 1.5K KSS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $49.4K 2.3K 1.3K BARK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $7.50 $63.5K 2.2K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 19866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 7296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 880 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 60886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 15463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 2318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 79934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 617 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 8222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 26761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 2344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BARK (NYSE:BARK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 529 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.