10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $800.00 $157.1K 20.0K 32.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $54.00 $52.4K 6.1K 8.6K KSS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $338.6K 4.7K 4.6K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $67.50 $2.0 million 11.2K 4.0K POSH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $832.5K 1.0K 2.2K AEO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $24.50 $56.4K 53 2.1K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $83.00 $159.0K 519 1.5K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $150.00 $41.3K 6.1K 1.4K CCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $45.00 $35.2K 17.1K 915 FIVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/08/21 $172.50 $77.1K 258 834

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.1K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 20075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 673 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 6105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2585 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $338.6K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 4750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 11285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For POSH (NASDAQ:POSH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $832.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1026 contract(s) at a $24.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 306 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 6164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 471 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 17142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 454 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

