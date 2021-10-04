9 Energy Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $285.0K 1.6K 1.5K BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $82.0K 3.8K 1.0K OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $28.00 $61.6K 115 665 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $24.00 $46.2K 10.1K 656 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $26.00 $48.7K 485 413 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $51.8K 1.5K 402 WMB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $26.00 $45.0K 2.7K 248 STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $18.00 $29.0K 2.0K 203 COP PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $57.50 $124.8K 5.9K 3

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MTDR (NYSE:MTDR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTU (NYSE:BTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 3858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OXY (NYSE:OXY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EQT (NYSE:EQT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 440 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 10118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DVN (NYSE:DVN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 356 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XOM (NYSE:XOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 256 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 1522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WMB (NYSE:WMB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 2789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STNG (NYSE:STNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 2081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COP (NYSE:COP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2657 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.8K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 5959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

