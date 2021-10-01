10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $140.00 $25.2K 3.5K 65.1K CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $55.00 $72.1K 1.3K 5.8K FIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $190.00 $1.1 million 2.2K 4.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $163.3K 18.2K 1.3K V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $227.50 $74.3K 513 1.3K MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/08/21 $33.00 $67.9K 966 1.0K BTBT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $17.50 $241.5K 734 540 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $70.00 $97.1K 2.1K 449 PAYX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $110.00 $94.4K 1.2K 393 MVIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $13.00 $67.3K 717 321

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 332 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 3545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 195 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVN (NASDAQ:FIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4202 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 2209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 586 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.3K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 18212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.3K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 441 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $241.5K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.1K, with a price of $388.0 per contract. There were 2165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAYX (NASDAQ:PAYX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.4K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.3K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.