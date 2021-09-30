10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $800.00 $28.1K 22.2K 82.3K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $13.00 $58.6K 52.8K 1.6K DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $105.00 $26.5K 2.6K 1.1K PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $1.0 million 595 706 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $192.50 $53.8K 36 585 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $44.0K 10.2K 568 FL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/01/21 $48.00 $62.4K 471 314 THO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $238.2K 515 287 CWH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $74.6K 898 209 SIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $76.00 $126.0K 0 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 209 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 22283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 52890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DLTR (NASDAQ:DLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 2632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1515.0 per contract. There were 595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 437 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 10201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FL (NYSE:FL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THO (NYSE:THO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 477 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.2K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CWH (NYSE:CWH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.6K, with a price of $373.0 per contract. There were 898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIG (NYSE:SIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.