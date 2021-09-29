10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VIPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $22.00 $238.3K 15.7K 11.9K ATER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $10.00 $36.8K 8.7K 8.5K LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $25.00 $28.8K 788 8.1K EDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $2.00 $118.9K 1.6K 3.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $780.00 $455.9K 2.4K 3.4K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/01/21 $36.00 $25.4K 3.5K 3.4K BBBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $25.00 $43.6K 2.0K 2.7K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $37.50 $44.5K 10.5K 1.9K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $27.50 $83.0K 35.3K 1.5K FTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $200.9K 1.6K 1.3K

• For VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11919 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.3K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 15775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 238 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 8760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 261 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2158 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.9K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $780.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $455.9K, with a price of $2235.0 per contract. There were 2463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 3582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 716 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 2025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1139 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 10517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 428 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 35357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.9K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.