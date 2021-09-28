10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $800.00 $225.0K 17.3K 67.0K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $114.5K 48.1K 23.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $3500.00 $44.1K 6.2K 6.5K BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $61.6K 30.1K 5.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $160.00 $84.9K 16.7K 5.0K CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $4.4 million 4.1K 3.1K ATER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $256.2K 9.4K 2.4K MGM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $46.00 $32.8K 5.0K 2.4K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $29.6K 44.5K 2.2K TAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $4.00 $117.5K 1.5K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 17355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 4091 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.5K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 48192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 6291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 2464 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 30170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 309 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 16775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 3100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.4 million, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 4148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1830 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM (NYSE:MGM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 729 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 5061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 44565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1467 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.