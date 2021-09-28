10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $145.00 $25.3K 15.7K 51.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $105.00 $29.7K 6.3K 20.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $287.50 $63.2K 394 8.8K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $95.00 $43.5K 13.4K 6.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $220.00 $92.9K 12.6K 5.1K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $75.00 $107.5K 28.8K 2.6K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $140.00 $69.1K 15.3K 2.1K PD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $202.5K 230 1.5K ONDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $34.2K 118 1.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $52.50 $48.8K 22.0K 919

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 390 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 15756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51967 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 6309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 13429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 326 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.9K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 12687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 28818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 395 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.1K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 15319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PD (NYSE:PD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 285 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 855 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 22035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

