10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $108.00 $44.6K 5.8K 42.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $145.00 $41.6K 7.4K 37.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $220.00 $37.9K 5.8K 21.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $295.00 $43.8K 2.5K 15.4K MRIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $32.0K 6.6K 2.7K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $105.00 $122.0K 20.1K 2.3K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $280.00 $257.0K 5.1K 2.1K DOCU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/01/21 $265.00 $234.1K 376 1.7K IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $135.00 $27.3K 6.5K 754 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/01/21 $600.00 $126.8K 637 706

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 5851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 7428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 5810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 2567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRIN (NASDAQ:MRIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 6642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.0K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 20107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 451 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 5149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 509 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $234.1K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 6573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 329 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.8K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.