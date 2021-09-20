10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $35.00 $32.2K 2.4K 30.1K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/24/21 $143.00 $49.6K 4.7K 21.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $200.00 $42.4K 4.6K 9.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $100.00 $263.7K 20.2K 8.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $295.00 $59.6K 2.1K 5.1K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $175.5K 11.5K 2.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $52.0K 19.5K 1.1K AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $135.00 $114.9K 8.0K 767 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $290.00 $184.8K 3.5K 619 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $217.50 $47.2K 915 519

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 4791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 4609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 676 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 20215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 2166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 11556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 19594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.9K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 8057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.8K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 3517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

