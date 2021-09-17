10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $760.00 $48.1K 19.9K 82.4K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $23.00 $32.8K 20.4K 32.2K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $13.00 $53.9K 54.5K 13.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $162.50 $62.7K 1.8K 7.4K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $51.00 $63.0K 4.3K 3.9K BARK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $40.0K 9.2K 3.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $23.00 $73.6K 2.7K 2.9K LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $38.00 $41.6K 6.2K 2.7K DKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $336.1K 10.7K 2.1K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $12.00 $35.0K 2.3K 1.9K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 481 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 19910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 20443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 930 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 54533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 4376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BARK (NYSE:BARK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 801 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 9279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 1488 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 6280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 490 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1159 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $336.1K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 10753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.