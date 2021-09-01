10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $155.00 $48.4K 80.1K 226.3K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $42.00 $30.8K 2.1K 8.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $222.50 $83.7K 5.1K 4.9K WKEY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $32.7K 2.7K 2.7K HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $15.50 $46.3K 1.9K 2.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $130.00 $54.4K 14.3K 1.7K GDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $70.00 $63.9K 2.4K 1.3K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $300.00 $72.4K 20.4K 1.3K ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $185.00 $132.0K 908 1.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $300.00 $250.0K 3.6K 843

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 968 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 80109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 2130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKEY (NASDAQ:WKEY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 468 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 2700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE (NYSE:HPE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 1544 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 1967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 14303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 2462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 281 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 20427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 3651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.