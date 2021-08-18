10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $150.00 $47.2K 91.1K 106.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $295.00 $25.0K 16.3K 31.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $106.00 $33.0K 3.5K 24.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $200.00 $52.4K 37.2K 15.3K GDS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $152.3K 9.7K 7.2K RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/03/21 $38.00 $32.2K 3.4K 5.8K ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $165.00 $132.0K 6.1K 4.4K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $65.00 $246.0K 1.0K 579 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/24/21 $56.00 $51.8K 715 548 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $110.00 $89.3K 24.7K 327

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 646 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 91149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 16398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 3516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 37292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 725 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.3K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 9728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 3461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 6112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.0K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 1097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.3K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 24784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

