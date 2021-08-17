10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $700.00 $195.0K 28.7K 38.3K NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $38.00 $92.7K 11.2K 7.9K PENN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $70.00 $29.2K 3.0K 7.7K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $19.00 $38.5K 15.6K 6.0K EDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $2.50 $105.0K 41.5K 2.0K QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $35.5K 6.1K 1.8K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $13.00 $26.1K 4.0K 1.8K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $765.0K 17.6K 1.6K TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $69.00 $36.2K 837 1.3K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $246.0K 332 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 957 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 28751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 11237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 3020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 688 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 15649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 41503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 606 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 6109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 4079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 521 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $765.0K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 17685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 521 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.0K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.