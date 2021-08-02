10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $720.00 $264.1K 16.8K 72.7K NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/06/21 $46.00 $26.8K 5.7K 40.2K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/06/21 $22.00 $43.0K 3.3K 7.1K MGM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $34.00 $55.4K 10.7K 5.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $210.00 $180.0K 14.2K 4.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $57.00 $46.0K 5.2K 2.4K EBAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $75.00 $365.7K 239 2.1K OSTK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $158.9K 3.8K 1.0K CZR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $90.00 $73.0K 1.2K 825 UAA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $22.50 $25.5K 2.5K 747

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $264.1K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 16848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 5774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 590 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 3378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM (NYSE:MGM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 4264 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 10720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $361.0 per contract. There were 14212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 5291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $365.7K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSTK (NASDAQ:OSTK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 137 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.9K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 3842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $347.0 per contract. There were 1224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAA (NYSE:UAA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 2580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.