9 Materials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/06/21 $25.00 $28.5K 3.5K 4.5K AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $35.00 $132.0K 9.3K 2.2K VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $23.00 $39.3K 15.9K 1.7K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $81.0K 16.4K 1.7K GSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $7.00 $26.7K 4 1.0K X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $45.8K 3.1K 949 RIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $85.00 $44.0K 1.3K 572 NUE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $90.00 $68.0K 629 345 DD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $72.50 $208.7K 366 0

• Regarding CLF (NYSE:CLF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 3595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AA (NYSE:AA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 9375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VALE (NYSE:VALE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 492 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 15979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCX (NYSE:FCX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 16411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSM (NASDAQ:GSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 232 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding X (NYSE:X), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 417 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 3131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIO (NYSE:RIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NUE (NYSE:NUE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DD (NYSE:DD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 540 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.7K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

