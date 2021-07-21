10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $550.00 $400.5K 3.3K 39.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $50.00 $58.8K 27.2K 13.3K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/23/21 $22.00 $25.0K 7.5K 13.2K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $62.50 $98.8K 11.8K 11.5K GPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $30.00 $33.9K 1.0K 9.7K GOTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $12.50 $160.2K 84 6.8K NCLH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/23/21 $25.00 $26.6K 2.8K 6.2K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $93.0K 4.9K 4.2K GES PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $460.0K 12 4.0K TAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $32.50 $95.9K 10 1.5K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 801 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $400.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 3319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 27217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 7586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 860 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.8K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 11856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 547 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 1036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1252 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.2K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 2808 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 4969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GES (NYSE:GES), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 548 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $460.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1599 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.