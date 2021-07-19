10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $150.00 $39.6K 96.2K 108.4K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $75.00 $47.0K 3.1K 2.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $285.00 $73.0K 21.2K 1.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $92.0K 46.8K 969 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $135.00 $100.0K 17.1K 960 FUBO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $26.00 $420.0K 431 800 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $420.0K 19.4K 630 WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $364.7K 2.6K 500 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $600.00 $546.0K 141 400 TXN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/23/21 $185.00 $135.2K 499 378

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 1972 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 96237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 3194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 21282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 46899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 17125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 123 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $420.0K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $420.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 19401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 550 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $364.7K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 2655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $546.0K, with a price of $1950.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 356 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

