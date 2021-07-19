10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $600.00 $72.0K 34.1K 19.8K TAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $38.2K 10.3K 11.8K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $40.00 $27.1K 2.0K 3.2K EDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $12.50 $60.2K 29.6K 2.3K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $207.50 $228.9K 2.1K 1.5K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $47.00 $79.5K 1.3K 1.0K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $32.0K 5.8K 995 LAKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $43.6K 373 726 LB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $71.00 $33.7K 3 325 LRN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $35.00 $80.0K 1.9K 303

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 34116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 550 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 425 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 10381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 2021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 333 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1093 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 29606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 587 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.9K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 2198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 5877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAKE (NASDAQ:LAKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 312 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LB (NYSE:LB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRN (NYSE:LRN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.