10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $63.0K 4.0K 35.6K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/30/21 $44.00 $31.6K 1.0K 15.1K TAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $17.50 $64.2K 50.2K 8.8K KSS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/23/21 $50.00 $444.5K 738 5.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $131.5K 15.8K 4.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $220.00 $553.5K 28.6K 1.2K GOTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $12.50 $68.5K 5.2K 1.2K GPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $149.6K 37 1.1K WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $95.0K 1.0K 383 FL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $57.50 $85.5K 6.1K 328

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 4069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 389 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 50240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4116 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $444.5K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.5K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 15893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 748 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $553.5K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 28697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 451 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 5256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 553 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.6K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 553 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL (NYSE:FL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 6149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.