10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $150.00 $26.6K 118.9K 227.1K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $280.00 $27.9K 17.4K 37.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $790.00 $27.0K 3.8K 7.0K MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $370.00 $1.4 million 6.4K 5.6K NTNX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $32.50 $1.8 million 11 3.2K HIMX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $16.00 $51.7K 8.9K 3.0K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $2.8 million 1.1K 3.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $85.00 $39.2K 16.6K 2.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $90.00 $66.3K 15.0K 2.4K PAGS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $625.0K 3.6K 2.0K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1008 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 118988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 408 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 17448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 3883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $2975.0 per contract. There were 6425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTNX (NASDAQ:NTNX), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 554 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.8 million, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 8962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 337 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 1194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 16674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 15084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAGS (NYSE:PAGS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $625.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 3675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.