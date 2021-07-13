10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $700.00 $139.2K 37.8K 55.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $215.00 $32.0K 13.5K 32.3K EDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $136.9K 37.1K 12.5K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $118.00 $49.0K 15.7K 9.8K TAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $20.00 $31.5K 31.2K 9.5K GOTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $168.0K 10.9K 8.5K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $45.50 $46.2K 2.4K 4.6K EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $544.0K 10.2K 4.4K GPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $31.00 $75.2K 156 3.5K SKX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $50.00 $758.9K 1.2K 3.0K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 284 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.2K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 37813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 13500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3912 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 37185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 15768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 31246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 10978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 392 contract(s) at a $45.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 2498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 556 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $544.0K, with a price of $2720.0 per contract. There were 10214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 602 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKX (NYSE:SKX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 2663 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $758.9K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 1284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.