10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $680.00 $197.6K 6.1K 23.0K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/09/21 $50.00 $41.3K 4.0K 12.7K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $39.2K 22.2K 3.4K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $69.00 $56.6K 319 2.8K SKX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $42.00 $71.6K 8 1.5K CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $987.0K 3.2K 1.4K FTCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $840.0K 5.4K 1.4K WKHS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/30/21 $19.00 $59.0K 460 1.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $205.0K 16.9K 1.0K GOTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $12.50 $61.6K 1.6K 866

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 488 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.6K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 6136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 4035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1060 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 22201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1156 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKX (NYSE:SKX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 512 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $987.0K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 3253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $840.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 5424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 16904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 463 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 1681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.