10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $45.00 $60.0K 2.3K 15.5K PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $34.00 $25.5K 4.2K 6.2K GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $14.00 $80.1K 62.3K 5.2K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $240.00 $129.7K 6.9K 3.0K DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $132.7K 4.9K 1.7K CAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $75.00 $294.7K 3.6K 1.6K MIC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $42.50 $88.0K 21 500 UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $42.4K 10.4K 429 ADT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $29.5K 1.1K 348 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $50.50 $34.0K 725 345

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 4230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1215 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.1K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 62334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.7K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 6905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 763 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.7K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 4996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 517 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.7K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 3682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MIC (NYSE:MIC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 205 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 228 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 10452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADT (NYSE:ADT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 142 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.