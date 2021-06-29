10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $13.00 $27.6K 18.0K 19.2K KTOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $32.5K 3.0K 17.4K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $250.00 $82.5K 14.1K 4.6K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $21.00 $25.7K 15.1K 3.2K RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $60.00 $49.0K 9.1K 3.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $50.50 $112.3K 5.4K 2.5K DM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $12.50 $27.0K 2.8K 1.2K SPCE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $315.0K 1.1K 1.0K DAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $172.5K 7.0K 860 CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $85.00 $361.1K 3.3K 815

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 987 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 18024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 14193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 416 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 15102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 9148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 913 contract(s) at a $50.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.3K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 5450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DM (NYSE:DM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 389 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.0K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 1136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 570 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 7081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 314 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $361.1K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 3321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.