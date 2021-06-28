10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $50.00 $56.0K 33.5K 14.6K KNDI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $5.00 $44.8K 20.9K 13.1K TAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $35.00 $1.3 million 25.7K 6.7K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $120.00 $252.0K 1.2K 4.5K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $35.00 $94.6K 12.6K 2.7K ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $210.00 $2.2 million 467 2.2K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $85.00 $65.1K 4.2K 2.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $60.00 $49.9K 4.9K 1.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $245.00 $54.8K 13.8K 1.1K MAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $130.00 $94.2K 1.4K 755

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 33509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KNDI (NASDAQ:KNDI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 4984 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $9.0 per contract. There were 20948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 20000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 25736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2520 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 325 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.6K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 12600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 283 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 4209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 4985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 13885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 589 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.