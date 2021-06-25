10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SABR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $11.00 $42.1K 48.4K 11.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/25/21 $132.00 $39.0K 22.1K 10.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $760.00 $65.2K 2.5K 7.5K SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/02/21 $250.00 $27.4K 7.0K 6.6K FUBO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/25/21 $32.00 $79.9K 3.3K 3.0K NNDM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $28.3K 19.2K 2.6K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $1.0 million 3.1K 2.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $265.00 $325.2K 7.8K 2.1K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $78.00 $32.2K 1.3K 1.3K FSLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $60.00 $63.8K 5.8K 1.3K

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 915 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 48493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 22118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 2553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 7058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 3319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 19250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 3151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 271 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $325.2K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 7821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 372 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 1318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.