10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $135.00 $45.1K 80.3K 104.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $90.00 $28.5K 45.8K 21.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/02/21 $270.00 $45.7K 5.1K 8.1K ACMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $140.00 $200.0K 5.3K 5.0K MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $370.00 $379.6K 5.6K 3.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $90.00 $117.5K 7.0K 3.1K SABR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $14.00 $63.4K 2.7K 1.1K WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $250.00 $1.1 million 526 1.0K PAYX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $105.00 $46.4K 1.4K 999 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $137.00 $74.3K 1.5K 976

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2989 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 80304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 45847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 5138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACMR (NASDAQ:ACMR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 5334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $379.6K, with a price of $1870.0 per contract. There were 5664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 494 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.5K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 7063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 844 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDAY (NASDAQ:WDAY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYX (NASDAQ:PAYX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 324 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 1444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 302 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.3K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 1556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.