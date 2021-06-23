10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $700.00 $28.7K 20.3K 49.6K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $15.00 $40.4K 50.3K 26.6K NIO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/25/21 $45.00 $26.8K 11.0K 9.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $62.50 $30.9K 16.8K 4.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $230.00 $28.7K 24.2K 4.6K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $31.0K 1.4K 3.6K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $250.00 $188.0K 2.2K 2.6K FTCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $60.00 $38.9K 3.3K 2.6K FNKO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $42.5K 7.7K 2.3K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $55.7K 35.0K 1.8K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 20342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 840 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 50305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 11061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 387 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 16804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 24254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 1400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 2251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 3367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FNKO (NASDAQ:FNKO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 7700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 724 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 35043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.