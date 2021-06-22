9 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $12.00 $30.1K 22.2K 15.6K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $80.00 $26.2K 2.2K 2.9K TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $23.00 $44.0K 2.2K 1.0K CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $85.00 $53.5K 478 1.0K GILD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $67.00 $95.9K 580 1.0K BCRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $17.00 $47.8K 1.9K 545 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $2.5 million 1 500 SLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $12.50 $30.6K 1.3K 299 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $260.00 $198.0K 1.0K 266

• Regarding ATOS (NASDAQ:ATOS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 22250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 2249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 824 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 478 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 577 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.5 million, with a price of $5130.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLS (NASDAQ:SLS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 1389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR (NYSE:DHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.0K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.