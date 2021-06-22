10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/25/21 $133.00 $29.0K 35.8K 86.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $265.00 $30.8K 16.0K 26.7K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $90.00 $27.7K 36.5K 19.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $755.00 $401.8K 2.4K 8.4K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $32.00 $34.9K 2.0K 4.6K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $17.50 $35.2K 1.1K 1.7K DDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/02/21 $45.00 $75.0K 18 1.5K NNDM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $7.50 $51.3K 6.6K 1.0K MQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $270.1K 12 1.0K DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $260.00 $147.3K 140 932

Explanation

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 35850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 16047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 326 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 36572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $755.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $401.8K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 2449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDD (NYSE:DDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 480 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 6655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MQ (NASDAQ:MQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 178 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $270.1K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 795 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.3K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.