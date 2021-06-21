10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $200.9K 4.0K 9.9K BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $5.00 $25.2K 35.2K 5.9K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $46.00 $100.5K 4.6K 4.1K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $150.00 $29.6K 895 3.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $450.00 $160.0K 4.6K 2.7K PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $120.00 $123.9K 201 1.5K PENN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $105.00 $190.4K 5.2K 1.4K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $200.00 $84.7K 13.2K 1.0K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/25/21 $60.00 $1.2 million 1.0K 1.0K SWBI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $35.1K 37 887

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 578 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.9K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 4085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 359 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 35250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 4687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 575 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 4667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 486 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.9K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.4K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 5263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 490 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.7K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 13208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 968 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 1024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWBI (NASDAQ:SWBI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.