10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $82.50 $484.2K 2.0K 8.3K ATOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $9.00 $28.0K 55.2K 5.0K BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $70.00 $225.0K 261 3.5K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $39.50 $31.2K 1.6K 1.4K AVXL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $66.2K 2.0K 1.0K CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $85.00 $41.2K 1.3K 662 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $37.2K 11.5K 589 BFLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $62.6K 5.1K 534 HRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $20.00 $75.0K 193 523 JAZZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $155.00 $1.2 million 5.0K 500

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 5978 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $484.2K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 2014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATOS (NASDAQ:ATOS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 312 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 55226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $39.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 1618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVXL (NASDAQ:AVXL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 2009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 320 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 1399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 578 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 11517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BFLY (NYSE:BFLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.6K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 5160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HRTX (NASDAQ:HRTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 179 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JAZZ (NASDAQ:JAZZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 5074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.