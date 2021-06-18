10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $130.00 $30.2K 95.5K 41.4K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $90.00 $31.6K 37.3K 15.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $260.00 $775.2K 35.0K 13.6K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $280.00 $88.5K 1.5K 2.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $62.50 $79.3K 8.2K 1.7K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $70.00 $84.1K 11.2K 1.6K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $415.4K 2.2K 1.5K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $40.00 $1.2 million 1.5K 1.5K NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $44.6K 257.8K 1.3K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $150.00 $39.8K 16.1K 917

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 297 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 95500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 37396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1292 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $775.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 35026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1072 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.3K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 8236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 306 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 11215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 577 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $415.4K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 2249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 595 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 257883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 407 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 16155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

