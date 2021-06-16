9 Financials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ITUB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $7.00 $50.3K 125.6K 138.0K BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $28.1K 21.6K 1.2K IVR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $3.00 $30.0K 17.6K 1.0K BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/25/21 $98.00 $68.8K 884 997 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $44.00 $27.3K 1.6K 945 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $90.00 $61.1K 1.5K 875 NAVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $25.0K 901 767 LADR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $12.50 $60.0K 496 401 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $197.0K 2.1K 202

• For ITUB (NYSE:ITUB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2089 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 125600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 583 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 231 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 21612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IVR (NYSE:IVR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 970 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 17627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 336 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 537 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 1666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 231 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NAVI (NASDAQ:NAVI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 357 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LADR (NYSE:LADR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 184 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 366 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.0K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 2194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

