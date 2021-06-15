10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $130.00 $35.0K 65.9K 32.6K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $290.00 $1.1 million 297 3.9K CRSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $50.00 $47.8K 5.1K 3.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $78.50 $75.0K 1.1K 2.5K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $30.00 $27.5K 1.7K 1.9K SRAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $5.00 $60.0K 20.5K 1.5K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $225.00 $745.0K 7.8K 1.0K DBX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $29.00 $180.8K 102 900 DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $252.50 $72.0K 413 754 INTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $15.00 $37.5K 1.0K 451

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 65957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 367 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $2945.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRSR (NASDAQ:CRSR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 5192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $78.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 1708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 20550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $745.0K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 7816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.8K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTZ (NASDAQ:INTZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.