10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $610.00 $383.0K 7.0K 15.8K UA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $20.00 $26.2K 493 6.9K CCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $30.00 $35.9K 30.3K 3.8K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $140.00 $294.2K 19.2K 3.4K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $155.00 $25.9K 4.3K 2.3K THO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $110.00 $440.0K 234 2.1K UXIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $5.00 $64.7K 3.3K 1.6K QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $118.0K 1.9K 1.2K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $88.3K 2.6K 1.2K SONO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $40.00 $58.5K 9.8K 1.0K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 247 contract(s) at a $610.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $383.0K, with a price of $1555.0 per contract. There were 7005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UA (NYSE:UA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 268 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 30346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1252 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.2K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 19280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 295 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 4327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THO (NYSE:THO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $440.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UXIN (NASDAQ:UXIN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 996 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 3375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 221 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 271 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.3K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 2612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SONO (NASDAQ:SONO), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 9869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

