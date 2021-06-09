10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $15.50 $28.8K 29.5K 28.7K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $20.00 $50.5K 6.9K 13.1K BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $5.00 $27.4K 48.9K 9.5K VIPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $158.4K 3.9K 4.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $217.50 $27.3K 4.2K 4.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $45.00 $91.2K 13.4K 3.7K GOTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $17.50 $150.0K 1.2K 2.2K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $390.00 $1.1 million 1.4K 2.0K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $530.00 $96.9K 1.4K 1.7K AAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $190.00 $657.6K 1.0K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 1304 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 29560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 588 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 6952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 48930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 880 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.4K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 3973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 4241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 339 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.2K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 13484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.9K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAP (NYSE:AAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 822 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $657.6K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.