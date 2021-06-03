10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/04/21 $685.00 $193.5K 2.9K 21.7K IDEX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $3.00 $31.0K 21.0K 16.4K NOK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $80.4K 26.2K 11.9K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/04/21 $127.00 $142.0K 17.5K 11.1K DBX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $28.00 $42.1K 13.8K 1.8K MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $370.00 $405.9K 3.7K 1.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/04/21 $80.00 $34.1K 6.1K 1.5K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $107.7K 374 1.5K APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $70.00 $179.8K 2.9K 1.0K PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $4.7 million 9 1.0K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $685.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $193.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 2981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IDEX (NASDAQ:IDEX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 21079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 596 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1675 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.4K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 26235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 17569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 13805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $405.9K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 3789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 273 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 6133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 772 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APPS (NASDAQ:APPS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.8K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW (NYSE:PANW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.7 million, with a price of $4750.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

