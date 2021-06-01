10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/04/21 $124.00 $28.2K 4.1K 11.0K CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $220.00 $87.5K 7.5K 2.5K CIEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $42.00 $440.0K 2.7K 2.0K SABR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $14.00 $34.1K 8.8K 1.5K AEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $50.8K 6.0K 1.4K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $235.00 $31.8K 10.7K 1.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $62.50 $41.1K 10.8K 1.1K PSFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $191.4K 5.2K 868 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $79.2K 9.4K 571 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $175.0K 20.5K 309

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 4148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 7518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIEN (NYSE:CIEN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $440.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 2708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 371 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 8811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEVA (NYSE:AEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 6034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 295 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 10715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1081 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 10858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSFE (NYSE:PSFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 5218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.2K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 9480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 20566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.